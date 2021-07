Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka reported 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, 2,879 recoveries and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.



As per the media bulletin, there are 37,141 active cases and the cumulative case count has gone up to 28,69,320 including 27,96,377 recoveries.

The state has a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.22 per cent.

The death toll has gone up to 35,779. (ANI)