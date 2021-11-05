Karnataka reports 261 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Chennai (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Karnataka reported 261 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.



The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.48 per cent.

During the same duration, 296 people recovered from the infection while five people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of the current active Covid cases to 8,267.

As per the bulletin, the state has recorded 29,89,275 Covid cases so far. Out of this, 29,42,884 people have recovered from the infection while 38,095 people have lost their lives to it. (ANI)

