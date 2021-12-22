Karnataka reports 295 fresh COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Karnataka reported 295 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the state health department on Tuesday.

With this, the active cases in the state stand at 7,074.

290 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 29,57,546.



5 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 38,295.

Total positive cases in the state stand at 30,02,944.

Meanwhile, India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

