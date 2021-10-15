Karnataka reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Karnataka reported 310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.

According to the state health bulletin, 347 patients recovered from the viral disease taking the total recoveries to 29,34,870.



The state also reported 6 fatalities taking the death toll to 37,922.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 9,578.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,987 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

