Karnataka reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Karnataka reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and six related fatalities on Thursday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state Health Department on Thursday, 347 more people recovered from the virus since Tuesday.

The active cases stand at 9578 and the test positivity rate stands at 0.26 per cent.

The total count of cases in the state is 29,82,399 (ANI)