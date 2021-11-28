Karnataka reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): A total of 322 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday.

As per the state's health department, the total case tally touched 29,95,285. Presently, Karnataka has 6,754 active cases. The positivity rate on Saturday was 0.34 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 176 people recovered from the infection with which the total recoveries mounted to 29,50,306.

The death toll in the state is 38,196. The case fatality rate is 0.93 per cent.

In view of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Karnataka government on Saturday mandated travellers arriving in the state from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong to undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 test upon arrival.



"International arrivals originating from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 and only after testing negative, be permitted to leave the airport/port of entry," the order read.

Two persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after reaching Bengaluru from South Africa, have been found positive for delta variant of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Rural District, K Srinivas told ANI over the telephone that 584 people arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday from 10 "high-risk countries".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19. As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, PM Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence. (ANI)

