Karnataka reports 34 more coronavirus cases, state count reaches 313

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Thirty-four more COVID-19 cases, including 17 cases from Belagavi, have been reported from Karnataka, informed the state government on Thursday.

Five of these 34 people have a history of travel to Delhi. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 313, including 82 discharged and 13 deaths.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

The country is under a lockdown till May 3, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

