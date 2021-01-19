Karnataka reports 435 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka reported 435 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,32,432, according to the state health department.

In addition, 9 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll of the state to 12,175.

Karnataka also reported 973 recoveries today, said the state health department.



The total number of recoveries till today in Karnataka remains at 9,12,205 whereas the active number of cases stands at 8,033.

Meanwhile, India achieved a significant feat as the total COVID-19 recovered cases leapt over the active caseload by more than one crore on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today.

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

