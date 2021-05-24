Karnataka reports 446 black fungus cases, 12 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka has reported 446 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infections and 12 related fatalities so far, state's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The Centre is supplying 1,000 vials of medicine for treatment of mucormycosis, he said, adding 446 people have been affected by this infection, while 433 have been admitted to hospitals and 11 are in home isolation.

As part of efforts to strengthen Karnataka's health infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,763 doctors and general practitioners and 715 experts have been recruited.

Additionally, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 pediatricians, 17 radiologists are being recruited.

"North Karnataka is facing a shortage of doctors and this move will solve this issue. Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur and other districts will be given priority," he said.

Speaking about the state's oxygen supply, he informed that the Centre had allocated 1,200 MT of Medical oxygen and all COVID hospitals have been asked to installed CCTV cameras to ensure transparency.

He added, "Health assistants have been renamed as officers. A risk allowance of Rs 10,000 has been ordered for contract medical officers, Rs 8,000 for nurses, and Rs 10,000 for Group D workers from April 1."

ASHA Karyakartas are paid on the first week of every month. Already 17 district workers have received the payment and will complete the remaining districts in two days.

As many as 555 basic ambulances and 157 advanced ambulances are there in the state. These will be fitted with 530 ventilators that have been provided by the Centre.

On vaccination drive in the state, he said 1.05 crore doses of Covishield vaccine has been supplied by the Centre to Karnataka, while 13.54 lakh have been procured by the state, along with 13.10 lakh doses of COVAXIN. A total of 1.22 crore people have been vaccinated so far in the state.

"At present, we have 11.46 doses of vaccine which will be given to priority groups identified by the government," he said.

He also warned that attack on women employees on COVID duty was not acceptable and reminded that the offense is punishable upto 5 years imprisonment. (ANI)