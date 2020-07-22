Karnataka reports 4,764 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 4,764 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, 2,050 cases were reported in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases stands at 47,069, said the state Health Department.

Death toll rises to 1,519 in the state.(ANI)

