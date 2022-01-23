Karnataka reports 50,210 new COVID cases, positivity rate reaches 22.77 pc

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka reported 50,210 new COVID-19 cases, of which 26,299 were from the state's capital Bengaluru, Health Minister K Sudhakar informed on Sunday.



Presently, there are as many as 3,57,796 active cases in the state, while the COVID positivity rate stands at 22.77 per cent.

In Karnataka, 22,842 recoveries from the virus and 19 Covid deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

Sudhakar further informed that 165 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in the state to 931. (ANI)

