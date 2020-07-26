Karnataka reports 5,199 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 5,199 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths were reported from Karnataka on Sunday, the state's health department said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 96,141, including 58,417 active cases and 35,838 recoveries.

So far, 1,878 deaths have been reported from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)