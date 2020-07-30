Karnataka reports 6,128 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Karnataka reported 83 deaths and 6,128 new cases in the state on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the state stood at 1,18,632, the state health ministry said.

Currently, there are 69,700 active cases, while a total of 2,230 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic till now.

There are 15,83,792 confirmed cases across the country. Of them, 5,28,242 cases remain active. While 10,20,582 have recovered, 34,968 patients have lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)

