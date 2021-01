Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Karnataka reported 761 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 9,24,898.



According to the state health department, 812 discharges of COVID-19 patients were done today taking the total discharges to 9,03,629.

The state has 119 active cases. With seven more deaths, the toll has gone up to 12,131. (ANI)