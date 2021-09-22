Karnataka reports 818 new cases of COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): A total of 818 new cases of COVID-19 cases, 1,414 recoveries and 21 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday.

As per the state health department's media bulletin, the total caseload mounted to 29,69,361 out of which 13,741 are active cases.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 0.80 per cent. The death toll is the state is 37,648.



With new recoveries, the cumulative recoveries also touched 29,17,944.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday logged 677 new COVID-19, 1,678 recoveries and 24 deaths over a span of 24 hours.

Union Health Minister on Tuesday informed that India reported 26,115 new COVID-19 cases. The nationwide tally reached 3,35,04,534, while with 252 new fatalities the death toll stood at 4,45,385.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.75 per cent. (ANI)

