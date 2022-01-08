Karnataka reports 8449 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Karnataka reported 8449 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,31,052, of which 30,113 are active cases. The positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent.

As per the health bulletin, four deaths were reported in the state taking the total death toll to 38,362.



A total of 505 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,548.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386. (ANI)

