Karnataka reports first Covid-19 positive case of South Africa variant

Bengaluru (Karnataka), March 11 [India]: The first case of Covid-19 infection from the coronavirus variant from South Africa has been detected in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

Till March 10, a total of 64 United Kingdom returnees have tested positive during RT-PCR tests. A total of 26 primary contacts of these 64 people have also tested positive during RT-PCR tests, the health department said.



As per results of tests done on international passengers till March 10, one person was tested positive for the South African strain of Covid-19 virus.

A mutation of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in South Africa and announced in December 2020. Previously in September 2020 a UK strain of the virus had emerged.

So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the UK strain in Karnataka. 760 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 7,456 and till March 10 evening the total number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 9,56,801, which includes 12,379 deaths. (ANI)

