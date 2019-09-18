Karnataka: Residents of Hubli, Dharwad to receive PNG connections this year

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The residents of the twin cities of Hubli and Dharwad are all set to receive Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in their households this year.

A project of Indian Oil - Adani Gas Private Limited, the joint venture has set an ambitious target of providing 40,000 domestic connections this year itself.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, project head, Arun Nayak stated, "The project will cover the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation area. In South India, after Bengaluru, Ernakulam and Hyderabad have this facility."

"Our target is to cover 40,000 households this year itself," Nayak added.

A resident, Ashok expressed his excitement at the prospect of receiving a PNG gas connection in his home.

"I have aged people in my house who cannot lift the heavy LPG cylinders and moreover, piped gas is safer and they also offer much better services," Ashok said. (ANI)

