Karnataka road transport corporations' employees contribute day's salary to CM Covid Relief Fund

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): The employees of the four Karnataka road transport corporations contributed their one-day salary towards Chief Minister's Covid Relief Fund.

The state transport minister, Laxman Savadi, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The four corporations are: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. (ANI)

