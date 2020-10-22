Karnataka: Rowdy-sheeter Surendra Bantwal found dead

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): Rowdy-sheeter Surendra Bantwal was found on Wednesday brutally murdered at his apartment in Bantwal Taluk.

Police rushed to his residence after receiving news of his death.



Police said that they suspected Bantwal may have been killed due to a financial issue.

Bantwal, who starred in a few Tulu films, including Kannada film Savernandi Sandhi, was jailed in June 2018 in a case of attacking two party workers of the BJP with a machete.

A video in which Bantwal is seen assaulting the men at the Bantwal bazaar had been circulated on social media. Bantwal was out on bail in the case. (ANI)

