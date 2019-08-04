Karnataka: RPF constables save woman's life who fell on platform in Hubli

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): A woman's life was saved by two constables of Railway Protection Force (RPF) after she slipped and fell on the platform while boarding Hampi express at Munirabad Railway station on Saturday.

A press note from the South Western Railway said, "Attempting to board the running train, a woman slipped and was rolling on the platform. Seeing this, constables Yunus and Prem Kumar got down from the moving train and pulled the lady passenger away from falling down and stabled her. Meanwhile, the lady constable pulled the chain and brought the train to halt."

The note said that the lady passenger got injured in the incident. She was taken to Hosapete city in the same train escorted by lady constable and then shifted to a private hospital by ambulance.

The woman is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the note added. (ANI)

