Karnataka: RSS leader, four others booked for hurting religious sentiments

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Karnataka police have booked a case against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was registered in Bantwala Police station of the district on Monday.

Narayan Somayyaji, Vasanth Madhav, Chinnappa Kotiyan and a headmaster of Shreerama School in Bantwala have been also named with Bhat in the FIR.

The accused have been charged under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to hurt the religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On December 15, a school reportedly run by Bhat in Kalladka had enacted the students to "demolish" Babri Masjid in a play. (ANI)

