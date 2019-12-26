Karnataka: Sai Baba temple in Hubli closed due to solar eclipse

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Sai Baba temple here was closed due to a solar eclipse on Thursday. The devotees sang 'Hanuman Chalisa' inside the temple premises before the eclipse.

The portals of Birla Mandir in Delhi were also closed on Thursday. The doors were closed after an 'aarti' was performed on Wednesday evening, 12 hours before the eclipse.

Similarly, the doors of temples in Varanasi were closed for 12 hours. The portals of temples were closed yesterday at 8:20 pm after a puja was performed.

Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi, witnessed the eclipse on Thursday morning, which is said to the last of the decade.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am today. (ANI)

