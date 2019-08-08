Representative image
Representative image

Karnataka: Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres closed for 2 days due to incessant rain

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:46 IST

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Kodagu district have been closed for two days including Thursday and Friday, as rain continues to wreak havoc in the region.
The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.
Continuous rain has brought life to a standstill in the region. On Monday, the Virajpet-Kerala road was closed after being hit by landslides triggered by heavy rains in the district.
The situation may further worsen as the weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the rest of the week for Kodagu district. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:02 IST

BJP's membership drive extended till August 20

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended the duration of its ongoing membership drive by nine days. It will now go on till August 20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:01 IST

After featuring in Art 370 memes, Robert Vadra asks users to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As soon as Article 370 was revoked by Centre and Jammu and Kashmir was converted to a Union Territory, several memes flooded social media. But it seems that few of them didn't go down well with Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:36 IST

Maharashtra floods: Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune

Punjab [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Punjab for the rescue operations in the flood-hit state of Maharashtra, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:33 IST

Delhi: Minor boy abducted, killed by neighbour in Aman Vihar

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A minor boy was allegedly abducted and killed by his neighbour in Delhi's Aman Vihar for ransom, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:32 IST

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for posing as police officer, duping people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have nabbed a 43-year-old man for posing as a police officer with the help of fake ID cards and cheating people on the pretext of offering them a job in the police department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:23 IST

Coimbatore station building collapses, two dead

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Two persons died, while three sustained injuries when a railway parcel service building at Coimbatore railway station collapsed in the early hours of Thursday due to the incessant rains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:02 IST

Kerala: 'Red Alert' warning issued for three districts

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With predictions of heavy rainfall, Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:53 IST

Coastal Karnataka, Goa to receive heavy rainfall today

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:49 IST

8 campaigners embark on 52-day journey to spread awareness about...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): To create awareness about cervical cancer, eight people from four different states have embarked on a 52 days car drive from Tamil Nadu to Saint Petersburg in Russia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:38 IST

Himachal: Over 200 differently-abled students pay tribute to...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): On Wednesday, over two hundred differently-abled students participated in a plantation drive which was dedicated to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:25 IST

IMA calls for aggressive public campaign on NMC Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has deferred its call for the withdrawal of services to a "later date of choice," and decided an aggressive public campaign against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:12 IST

Maharashtra rains: Western Railway to run special train for 3 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Thursday announced that special service train will run between Miraj and Karad for next three days, starting from today as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Karad, Sangl

Read More
iocl