Karnataka: Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres closed for 2 days due to incessant rain

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Kodagu district have been closed for two days including Thursday and Friday, as rain continues to wreak havoc in the region.

The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.

Continuous rain has brought life to a standstill in the region. On Monday, the Virajpet-Kerala road was closed after being hit by landslides triggered by heavy rains in the district.

The situation may further worsen as the weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the rest of the week for Kodagu district. (ANI)

