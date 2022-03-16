Karnataka: Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after hijab verdict

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): A day after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict on the hijab ban, the schools and colleges reopened in Udupi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, section 144 will remain in force in the area with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21.





Earlier on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District announced that "all schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow in the Udupi district but the imposition of 144 section will continue with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till 21st March."

Ahead of the High Court's verdict, the authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

Notably, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutions and said that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

The High Court, while upholding the Karnataka government's order which directed strict enforcement of school and college uniform rules, had dismissed petitions challenging the hijab ban, saying that they are without merit.

In its order, Karnataka High Court observed that the Holy Quran does not mandate the wearing of the hijab, and stated that it is a cultural practice and used as apparel as a measure of social security. (ANI)

