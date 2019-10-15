Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A section of the porch adjacent to the UNESCO world heritage site -- Hampi Ratha -- has been partly damaged due to heavy rainfall in the city.
Its eighteen stone pillars have also fallen. The pillars are said to have collapsed due to the lack of proper maintenance.
The city has been continuously receiving heavy rainfall for the past two weeks. (ANI)
Karnataka: Section of porch near Hampi Ratha partly damaged
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:45 IST
Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A section of the porch adjacent to the UNESCO world heritage site -- Hampi Ratha -- has been partly damaged due to heavy rainfall in the city.