Karnataka: 'Seed World 2019' delegation meets CM to discuss agricultural issues

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): A delegation of Seed World 2019 event on Saturday met the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here to discuss various issues concerning agriculture.

"The 14-member delegation of eminent global and national heads of various institutions discussed on doubling the farmers' income and the policy push needed for the growth of Agriculture in the state and especially making Karnataka as a global hub of quality seed production," read a press release.

The delegation, led by Dr MJ Khan Chairman ICFA and KS Narayanaswamy (President of Karnataka State seed producer's and marketers association) suggested the Chief Minister to create an apex body to boost seed exports and agricultural startups.

The delegation further recommended the implementation of 'seed valley project' similar to Telangana state to the Chief Minister for which he gave his nod.

The event, Seed World 2019 was organized under the aegis of the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture (ICFA). (ANI)