Karnataka: Services at McGann Hospital hit as contract staff go on strike

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The contract staff working at McGann Hospital under Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) staged a sit-in protest here on Wednesday over various demands which include their regularisation.

Over 540 staff members including nurses, attenders, sweepers and other employees staged protest demanding regular pay and permanent appointment from the government.

Shobha, cleaning staff at the SIMS, told ANI: "The authorities have been giving us false promises for a long time. They have never fulfilled their words. BJP MP BY Raghavendra promised us that he will resolve the issue in 15 days. However, we want Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to intervene."

Chandan, a relative of a patient admitted in the hospital, said that the premises and washrooms of the hospital have started to stink since the staff is on a protest.

"My brother is suffering from kidney-related disease and there is no staff nurse and attendant in the hospital. I have cleaned the toilet and patient room all by myself as they called off their duty. If it continues, the situation will be more critical," he added.

Meanwhile, Lepakshi, director of Shivamogga Medical College and Hospital, said that the hospital authorities can't do anything as it is up to the government to decide on their appointment.

"We have sent our proposal to the government. MP Raghavendra and other MLAs have come and assured the protestors that they will resolve their issue," he added. (ANI)

