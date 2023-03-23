Karnataka: Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka passes away, condolences pour in

Bengaluru (Karnatka) [India], March 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday offered condolences on the demise of Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy of the Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt who passed away on Thursday. He was 74.

The chief minister announced that the last rites would be conducted as per Jain custom, with state honours.

The seer was a scholar in Sanskrit and Prakrit.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy also offered his condolences at the demise of the pontiff and head of the Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to post, "I am deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of Sri Sri Sri Charukeerthi Bhattarak Mahaswamiji, Jagadguru of Sri Jainapeeth of Shravanabelagola. By spreading the principles of peace, non-violence and tolerance of Sri Bhagavan Baahubali, His Holiness had done immense service to the nation by spreading the light of awareness among the people.

"I pray that his soul may rest in eternal peace and that the devotees of the monastery and the people of the country may have the strength to bear this grief." the former CM added.

The seer was admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital at Bellur after suffering a fall. The seer failed to respond to the treatment and he breathed his last. (ANI)