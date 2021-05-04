Karnataka: Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe into the incident where 24 people died in the Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

"It is not just death. This is murder committed by the government. I demand a judicial probe into these deaths. Let the truth come out," the former Chief Minister said.

Taking to Twitter later, Siddaramaiah called for the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and health minister K Sudhakar for the 'state-sponsored murders'.



"Series of SOS calls are being received due to lack of oxygen in various hospitals of our State. We don't want to see another Chamarajanagar hospital incident. Every life is precious. To prevent further State sponsored murders, I call for #ResignBSY & #ResignSudhakar," he tweeted.

Over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 fresh coronavirus cases, including 22,112 in Bengaluru Urban. There are currently 4,44,734 active cases in the states. The death toll stands at 16,250, including 239 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

