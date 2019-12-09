Karnataka: Siddaramaiah resigns as Congress Legislative Party leader, LoP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Siddaramaiah on Monday resigned as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP). He has submitted his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"As the leader of the legislative party, I need to respect democracy. I have resigned as the Congress Legislative Party leader. I have submitted my resignation to Sonia Gandhi Ji. In 15 constituencies, we accept and respect the mandate given by the voters. I have accepted the result," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He said that he has also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

"I have also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly," he said.

Siddaramaiah further said that he will be sending a copy of his resignation to senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and the KPCC president.

"I had expected that the voters might vote against the disqualified MLAs, who sold themselves. I thought they will be punished and I had expected this to happen. My expectations have gone wrong," he added.

His resignation came soon after the BJP looked all set to sweep the Assembly by-poll in Karnataka. (ANI)

