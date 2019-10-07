People from Bihar organised special prayers for the well-being of those affected in the recent floods, at a Durga Puja pandal in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)
People from Bihar organised special prayers for the well-being of those affected in the recent floods, at a Durga Puja pandal in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Karnataka: Special prayer organised for well-being of flood-affected people in Bihar

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:12 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 7 : Extending support during challenging times, people from Bihar residing in Bengaluru on Monday organised a special prayer for the well-being of those affected by the recent incessant rainfall and floods in Patna, at a Durga Puja pandal in the city.
Interestingly, other residents of Bengaluru city also participated in the special prayers.
On the occasion of Maha Navami, a large number of devotees offered prayers to goddess Durga and organised havan inside a Durga Puja pandal in Bengaluru's Aaarti Nagar area.
One of the organisers who is a resident of Bihar, Arun Jha said, "We are offering food to 108 'kanyas' and this tradition is going on for over 40 years. We started conducting this puja when people did not use to organise Durga Puja here; neither they used to decorate the pandals. We are also praying for the well being of those affected in the recent floods in Bihar. We are donating and trying to provide all the possible aid to those affected."
According to the organisers, devotees will be performing havan and special prayers today and at night, children will participate in various cultural activities organised in the pandal.
People from across the city have thronged to this pandal to offer prayers to goddess Durga.
"The celebrations here are going in a very different way, we have everything so customised here and everything is going so well. People have thronged this pandal in the afternoon on Monday so we can imagine how well the celebrations are being carried out here," one of the visitors named Srishti said.
Meanwhile, a priest said, "We are extremely sad for the people who have suffered huge losses in the recent flood in Bihar so we are offering prayers to goddess Durga, for their well-being."
After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, over 70 people have lost their lives while many are still missing.

Many districts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, have been affected by floods triggered by incessant rainfall in the state recently. The capital city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

Rescue teams have been engaged round-the-clock in evacuating people to safer places.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:36 IST

Javadekar takes veiled jibe at Kejriwal over pollution claims

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): In a veiled jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the people of the national capital will not be fooled by the claims of those who are taking credit for reduced pollution levels which were possible due to the

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:36 IST

J-K would get statehood, won't remain a UT forever: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir would not remain a Union territory for forever and it will get back its statehood status once there is a favorable situation for that.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:28 IST

58,000 cases filtered for e-assessment: CBDT chairman

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody on Monday said that 58,000 cases have been filtered for electronic assessment for the year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:20 IST

Bangladesh allows use of Chattogram, Mongla Ports for movement...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Bangladesh has allowed the use of its Chattogram and Mongla Ports for movement of goods to and from India through its territory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:08 IST

Wasn't an act of sedition, says Shyam Benegal on case against...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ffilmmaker Shyam Benegal who is one of the persons named in the FIR filed against the 49 eminent personalities for writing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over mob lynching, has expressed surprise over the complaint stating that it wasn't a threat to a

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:07 IST

Punjab: CM to inaugurate digital light, sound shows in Mohali...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will inaugurate the digital light and sound shows dedicated to the 550th Gurpurb of Guru Nanak on Monday evening at a stadium in Mohali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:07 IST

Odisha: Durga Puja pandal showcases Ellora caves

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Oct 7 (ANI): A Durga Puja pandal showcasing the Ellora caves of Maharashtra has been erected in Station Bazar area of Bhubaneswar and attempts to portray the evolution of human civilisation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:52 IST

UP: Power Corporation promises 24x7 electricity

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPC) has promised 24-hour power supply throughout the state from Dussehra to Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:40 IST

PM Modi congratulates Portugal's Antonio Costa over his re-election

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Antonio Costa on being re-elected as the Prime Minister of Portugal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:40 IST

Use only green firecrackers during Diwali: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday urged people to use only green firecrackers during Diwali and noted that the government has taken a "historic initiative" for their production to reduce pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:32 IST

Durga Puja pandal brings Maha's Ellora caves to Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A Durga Puja pandal here depicts the Ellora caves of Maharashtra and how people used to live in ancient times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:30 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind extends Dussehra greetings

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Dussehra and expressed hope that the festival will inspire people to work towards helping the needy and deprived.

Read More
iocl