Karnataka: Student dies after being beaten, thrown off the classroom by teacher

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): A class four student died after being allegedly beaten with an iron road and thrown off the first floor by a guest faculty at a government-run school in Karnataka.

The deceased boy was identified as Bharat Barker while the accused teacher was identified as Muthappa Yellappa.

The boy was rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The incident took place in Karnataka's Hadlin village in the Gadag district on Saturday.

Police said the teacher is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to catch him at the earliest.



The mother of the deceased, Geetha Barker, who is also a teacher at the school, informed that she had tried to stop the angry teacher.

She claimed the accused also assaulted her for questioning him.

Geetha suffered major injuries and is undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital.

"It's a heinous offence and shows that there's a lack of proper sensitisation among teachers. Such teachers are a threat to students. We're sending a notice to the district administration to take appropriate action and ensure that the guilty is punished," said NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on the shocking incident.

"We're also issuing an advisory to principal secretaries of the Education department of all states on sensitising teachers against corporal punishment and ensuring that guidelines issued by us are followed. We're also writing to chief ministers of all states to ensure that such incidents are averted in future," the NCPCR chief added. (ANI)

