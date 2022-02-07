Karnataka: Students wearing Hijab allowed in Udupi college, but will be seated in separate classrooms

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): After days of protest, students wearing Hijab have been allowed to enter the campus of Government PU College on Monday in Kundapura area of Udupi district in Karnataka. However, such students will be seated in separate classrooms, informed the school administration.

"The situation is under control in Kundapura, and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they're wearing Hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," said ST Siddalingappa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udupi.





Students were protesting near the campus after they were allegedly denied entry for wearing Hijab into Government PU College on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students, said the police official.

"Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals, and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," said Siddalingappa.

The pre-University education board on Saturday had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

