Karnataka teacher suspended for questioning Union Minister about fertiliser supply

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): A school teacher from Karnataka has been suspended by the Education Department of the state on Sunday for allegedly questioning the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba about the supply of fertilisers.

The action was taken against the teacher Kushal Patil of Hedapura village in Bidar district, after the audio clip in which the questioning was recorded had gone viral on social media

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba received a call from Kushal Patil, who questioned the lack of availability of fertilisers, to which the Minister is heard saying he can't do anything about it.

According to the viral audio clip, the Union Minister also said that he had already sent fertiliser to the states and asked Patil, who is said to be the son of a farmer, to approach the local MLA.

The conversation then heats up as Patil dares the Minister to seek votes from his village and says that the politician will not get elected again from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.



"I am the Minister under the Government of India and take care of the states. You should go to your MLA and officers," he is heard saying.

After the audio clip went viral, an inquiry was initiated and a preliminary report was submitted by the local Block Education Officer.

Based on this, the teacher suspended over "irresponsibility and misconduct by intentionally recording the telephonic conversation and making it viral on social media platforms".

Patil told ANI that he was been punished for asking for fertilizers, as he hails from an agriculture family he faced trouble last season which made him ask the Union Minister.

The teacher said he received the suspension letter dated June 17 on Saturday. (ANI)

