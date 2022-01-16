Karnataka: Thirty-two cops deployed at Mekedaatu padayatra test positive

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI): Thirty-two police personnel of Kolar and KGF, who was on duty at the Congress' Mekedatu padayatra have tested Covid-19 positive, the Kolar police confirmed on Sunday.

As per police information, COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in a total of 32 policemen who had been deployed for the Congress march for the Mekedatu project.



Out of the 111 policemen deployed by the KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) at Mekedatu padayatra, 25 have been tested positive while many others have shown some mild symptoms and are waiting for their COVID-19 test reports.

Out of the total 49 police personnel who had moved from the Kolar district, seven tested positive. This has also raised fears among the families of the policemen deployed in Mekedatu Bandobast.

In the wake of the High Court's observation and suggestion, Congress postponed the march. After five days, the Congress' Mekedatu padayatra was postponed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The Karnataka Congress on Thursday temporarily called off the Mekedatu padayatra. (ANI)

