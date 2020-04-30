Karnataka to allow interstate movement, especially for students, migrant workers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow interstate movement, especially for students and migrant workers, said state Minister JC Madhuswamy.

"We have decided to allow interstate movement, especially for students and migrant workers. They will have to bear the transport charges. We will allow inter-district movement for once. It will happen according to the guidelines," said Madhuswamy after the Cabinet meeting.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 535 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka including 216 cured/discharged/migrated and 21 deaths. (ANI)

