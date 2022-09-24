Karnataka to amend rules to ban confiscation of farmers' property by banks: CM Bommai

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the State government would bring a suitable amendment to the existing rules to end the practice of the confiscation of properties of farmers by banks by issuing notices.

He was speaking at the 30th remembrance of Jagadguru Shivakumara Shivacharya Swamiji of Taralabalu at a function organised by Sirigere Taralabaalu Jagadguru Bruhanmutt here on Saturday.

The CM said banks would serve notices on farmers for non-clearance of loans and attach properties of farmers. By bringing an amendment to the present rules, the government would end the practice of confiscation of farmers' properties by banks and also allow peasants to clear loans at ease.

The CM said he has formulated the Vidyanidhi scheme for the kids of 14 lakh farmers and the same has been now extended to the children of agricultural labourers, weavers, fishermen, auto rickshaws and taxi drivers.



He also highlighted that the scheme aimed at providing employment to them through education.

"The government does not want the children to stop studying due to a lack of funds and it wants to ensure a bright future for them. Several programs have been chalked out in all departments including water resources. In spite of giving zero per cent loans to farmers up to Rs 3 lakh still, they are facing problems due to nature's fury," he added.

CM Bommai stressed that the declaration of the Upper Bhadra scheme as a national project is in its final stages. Once it gets the nod from the Union Cabinet, Rs 14,000 crore grant will come to Karnataka and it is enough to complete this project soon.

"Our government will follow the principles and ideology of Taralalbaalu Bruhan Mutt, contemporary and progressive thinking and remain 'Stithapragna' without bothering to praise or criticism. This mutt loves farmers and the working class and the same thing will be done by us also," he added.

The state chief also underlined that the senior pontiff had dedicated himself to the cause of society, fought against social evils and worked for the welfare of humanity and said,"The life of the seer has been their source of inspiration and a guiding path. The seer never stepped back and walked forward by not bothering about difficulties in running the mutt administration. He built his life and mutt by taking on politicians, government and the system. The life and achievements of the seer are adorable." (ANI)

