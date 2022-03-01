Karnataka to bring hydropower project along national highways: CM Bommai

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Hydropower project along the National Highways from Kittur to Belagavi will be set up in Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

The project envisages tapping the rainwater along the National Highways by channelising the water and building small water bodies to generate power.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones for National Highway projects spread over 238 km and worth Rs 3,972 crore in Karnataka's Belagavi and said that the projects will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event.



Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Bommai said a new dimension for development would be added by implementing the Jal Shakti project along all the highways in the state. The project will generate electricity from water flowing along the National Highways.

He requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for speedy completion of Ring Road in Belagavi and other cities of the state.

Bommai assured that the State government would provide GST exemption for the development of Highways, Ring Roads and acquisition of lands for the projects. "We will ensure complete cooperation for the projects," he said.

"Belagavi would witness a revolution in road connectivity with the National Highway projects. Nitin Gadakari has shown how to mobilize resources for major projects and how to implement infrastructure projects," Bommai said.

The five National Highway projects of which foundation stone was laid include -- Belagavi-Sankeshwar bypass, Sankeshwar bypass up to Maharashtra border, Chorla-Jamboki-Belagavi, Vijayapura-Muragundi (NH 548B) and Siddapura-Vijayapura (NH 561A). (ANI)

