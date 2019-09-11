Representative image
Representative image

Karnataka to go Gujarat way, to slash traffic violation fines

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:41 IST

Karnataka (Gujarat) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed the state transport department to slash fines under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, as already implemented by another BJP-ruled state, Gujarat.
"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today instructed officials to study the Gujarat model of revised traffic fines to implement something similar in Karnataka," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.
The instructions were given at a meeting with transport department officials here.
The traffic department will take a decision on the rate of fine cut after studying how Gujarat did it.
On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the revised fines for traffic violations.
Gujarat has reduced the fine for not wearing a helmet and set belt to Rs 500 as against the prescribed amount of Rs 1000 in the new Motor Vehicle Act. Driving without a valid license will cost Rs 2,000 to bikers and Rs 3,000 to four-wheelers as against Rs 5000 mentioned in the act in Gujarat. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:58 IST

Traffic violation fines: Kerala Transport Ministry asks for report

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran has asked Transport Secretary to submit a report by September 16 on what the state can do regarding the new fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act is concerned.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:57 IST

PM Modi launches animal disease eradication programme, calls for...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NACDP) to check and eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis among the livestock in the country here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF inducts second AEW&C aircraft into inventory

Bhisiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday formally inducted the second Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft into its inventory during a ceremony held at Bhisiana Air Force Station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:57 IST

India will sign RCEP deal keeping national interest in mind: Goyal

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): India will protect its national interest while signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:52 IST

TDP chief Naidu to visit Atmakur on Sept 18 to take stock of situation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Atmakur on September 18 to take stock of the situation after police sent 120 Dalit workers' families staying at a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rehabilitation camp back to their homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:18 IST

Figure out way to sell unsold Amrapali flats, SC asks NBCC

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) and homebuyers for suggestions to deal with 2,000 unsold flats of Amrapali group in several projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:13 IST

Law agencies to increase co-operation to tackle drug menace: Punjab DGP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Several law agencies on Wednesday decided to increase co-operation with each other to tackle the menacing drug problem in Punjab, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:10 IST

DRDO successfully test-fires indigenous anti-tank missile for Army

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): In a major boost to the indigenous missile development programme, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) from a firing range in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:06 IST

CBI crime manual set to undergo revision

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to undergo revision of its crime manual, which lays down the standard operating procedures, the agency confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:01 IST

MHA: All landlines restored in J-K; health institutions 'fully...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): All landline phone connections have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and mobile postpaid connections in Kupwara district are now functioning and attendance of teachers and students in schools are improving, said the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:56 IST

Gahlot announces steps to reduce rush at Delhi pollution checking centres

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced measures including increase in capacity of computer server to deal with rush at pollution checking centres in the national capital due to implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act from September 1. Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:50 IST

SP eyes young voters, to help them enrol as voters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Eyeing the first-time voters, Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to help the youth get enrolled in the electoral rolls in Lucknow.

Read More
iocl