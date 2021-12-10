Karnataka to host Tunga arti on the lines of Ganga Arti in UP: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): A project to build Tunga Arti 'mantaps' (pavilions) in the South on the lines of Ganga Arti in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh at the cost of Rs 30 crores will be launched on January 14 and 15 as a part of the 'Hara Jatre' annual event, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after releasing the logo, audio record and T-shirt of 'Hara Jatre' being organised by Panchamasali Gurupeetha based in Harihar, Bommai said, "Hara in spiritual domain means power, in regular life, it means the almighty God who resolves all the problems in the world. Those who have faith in Hara will get all their problems resolved."

"Panchamasali community has a long history. It is a predominantly agrarian community. But according to the needs of the 21st century, they need to get highly educated, excel in all the fields. The pontiff of the community has shown the path in this regard," the Chief Minister added.

He appreciated the initiative taken by the seer to enlighten the youth about the New Education Policy during the Jathre.

Referring to delivering social justice for the community, Bommai said, the government would take an appropriate decision on the demand for providing category 2A backward class reservation for the community. (ANI)