Karnataka to introduce twinning programmes for degree, nursing and post-graduation courses

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): The preliminary round of discussion was held at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday, with regard to extending the internationalization of education for degree, post-graduation, and engineering courses, the facility which at present is made available for diploma courses.

It was discussed in the meeting to introduce Twinning Degree programmes for the above courses.

Speaking at the meeting, C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education said, "At present MoU with Montgomery County community college of Pennysylvania has been implemented. The same needs to be extended for other courses which will be in accordance with the internationalization of education."

Responding to Minister's proposal, Kannika Choudhari, HE Envoy, Pennsylvania, USA, suggested entering into MoUs with Athens State University, York College (Pennsylvania), Harrisburg Univerisity of Science & Technology, Indiana University (Pennsylvania), Husson University, Thiel College, Alvernia University and Misericordia University to achieve the desired objectives.

"The students taking up these courses will be sent to American Universities in specific years of their studies and paid internships will be part of these courses. This also enables students to get employed in the USA after completion of their course, if they desire," Narayana said.



Once the MoUs come into effect, the students can have a Twinning Degree of 6 years, Integrated Post-Graduation of 5 years, Twinning Post-Graduation of 4 years, M.S.Nursing (Integrated), and M.S.Biochemistry (Integrated), he stated.

He further said, "There are huge opportunities for those who have pursued graduation in Nursing and Health Administration. To make most of this, the officials have been instructed to draw up the modalities on introducing such courses."

These MoUs will facilitate opportunities to study higher education at the global standards. The expenses of selected students from SC/ST and other backward communities will be completely borne by the government. If needed, the educational loan from banks will also be made available, he told.

P.Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE, Prof.Lingaraju Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore City University were present.

The Bangalore City University and Harrisburg University of Science & Technology, USA exchanged letters of intent on Wednesday, which would allow for English learning and pursuing an integrated course in Computer science.

Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore City University, and Kannika Choudhary, HE Envoy, Pennsylvania, USA, exchanged the letter of intent and related documents.

After implementing the MoU, the students of Karnataka can be benefitted from the English learning programmes of Harrisburg University and further can become part of the American academic activities. (ANI)

