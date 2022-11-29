Karnataka to observe December as 'Good Governance Month' in higher education, IT, skill development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said live streaming of academic council, finance committee and syndicate meetings of universities will be launched to mark the occasion of good governance month in December.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said various programmes have been planned in the three departments which he heads as the minister.

Over the past many years, December 25 was celebrated as 'good governance day ' to commemorate late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday.

However, this year it had been decided to observe the entire month of December as 'good governance month' in the departments of Higher Education, Electronics/IT-BT and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, he said.

He added that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai would inaugurate the programmes on December 1.

"Aiming to bring in more transparency in the university administration system, live streaming of academic council, finance committee and syndicate meetings would be initiated. Once implemented, this would continue as a regular practice. The live streaming will be through social media platforms," he said.



Universities have also been instructed to upload all the information on their websites by December 10. This is applicable to affiliate and constituent colleges also. In case of constituent colleges not having websites, they need to upload the information on the university website, Narayan added.

Websites should have all the information, including student fee, funds sanctioned, ongoing projects, details of teaching and non-teaching staff, he stated.

All three departments have charted out various programs keeping the interest of students, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders in mind. It comprises essay competitions, quiz competitions, creating posters, workshops and plenary sessions with a focus on promoting entrepreneurship. In addition, achievers in various domains will be awarded.

Towards achieving effective implementation of NEP, universities need to prepare institution development plan and this is mandatory as per NITI Ayog, the minister said, adding that in this regard, the state Higher Education Council would organise a workshop in the first week of December.

The renewed version of the 'skill connect' portal of the department of Skill Development will be launched by the chief minister on December 1, the minister further informed.

Besides, a Centre of Excellence building at Bengaluru and the multi-skill centre at Hubli will also be inaugurated.

Installation of newly developed software to facilitate activities of women self-help groups is also planned, Narayan added. (ANI)

