Karnataka to resume physical classes for students of class 9, 10 and Pre-University Course from Monday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday informed that children of classes 9, 10 and Pre-University Course (PUC) will get back to their schools and from tomorrow.



In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes."

"Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," he further added in the tweet.

On August 6, Bommai said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges. (ANI)

