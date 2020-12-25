Karnataka to revamp primary health care centres

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Thursday said that it is working to upgrade the 2,380 primary health care centres to ensure quality health care for every citizen in the state.

After making a presentation on proposed model PHCs to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the number of doctors would be increased from one to a minimum of three to four, including a lady doctor and an Ayush doctor.

"There are 2,380 PHCs in the state, one per 30,000 population. The project is aimed to construct new PHCs to fill the gap and upgrade the existing ones. The current bed capacity of PHCs will be increased from six to 12 to 20," said Dr K Sudhakar.

He further explained that the every PCH building will include facilities like Yoga and wellness centre, a well-equipped laboratory to facilitate basic blood tests, radiology centre with X-ray unit, good quality camera and TV to facilitate expert doctor consultation through tele-medicine.



Besides, the State government is also considering providing accommodation to doctors and nurses. "The lack of good housing facility is one of the main reasons why doctors are hesitating to serve in rural areas and PHCs. In order to address this problem and to ensure staff availability at any given point of time, the model PHCs will include a residential facility with two BHK housing for doctors and one BHK for nurse and ANM staff," said the Health Minister.

Moreover, every PHC will be provided with an ambulance and e-hospital facility to connect with super-speciality hospitals.

"E-Hospital facility will be established at all PHCs to connect with super-speciality hospitals. Even a small x-ray report will also be reviewed by specialist doctors from the super-specialty hospitals. There was one ambulance per one lakh population earlier, now every PHCs will be provided with a modern ambulance i.e., every 30,000 population will have one ambulance now," he said.

As per the PHCs mode, the community health centres will also be upgraded. Taluk and district hospitals will be modernised. District hospitals with 200 beds will be upgraded to 500-700 beds. Quality health care will be made available at all districts.

The Minister said that community Health care is better in the neighbouring states, but, it is the dream of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to provide the best health care services in the country. This project is in line with PM's dream to establish health and wellness centres in every village. (ANI)

