Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (R&D) policy.

"Shortly, we are coming out with an R&D policy. We want R&D in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media persons after the inauguration of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).

"We want to encourage garage-oriented research and development centres. We want research and development to percolate to that levels," the Chief Minister added.



After the inauguration of the summit, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state is keen to maintain its lead in innovation and technology, and said, "Bengaluru Tech Summit is a very big event. Through this summit we want to scale up innovation to next level. More than 7000 delegates from all over the world are participating in it by virtual mode. We expect them and many companies which are participating here envisage interest in most of cutting edge technologies in semiconductor, renewable energy, aerospace to come to Karnataka."

Assuring full cooperation for those who were keen to set up their research and development units and innovattion in Karnataka, Bommai said, "We have created necessary infrastructure and very good ecosystem through this summit. All of them will be accommodated. We want those already here to scale them up."

Asking about his opinion on making Kannada language compulsory under the New Education Policy, the Chief Minister said, "It is an old issue which has come under judicial scrutiny now. The state government would take it up under the New Education Policy with due regard for its judicial scrutiny."

On November 15, the Karnataka High Court asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the state government's move making study in local language Kannada compulsory for graduation level students. (ANI)

