Karnataka to take decision on COVID-19 relaxation after consulting experts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Wednesday said the state government will take a decision regarding COVID-19 rules and relaxation after consulting experts.

Speaking to media persons Bommai said, "While the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the state, hospitals are reporting less number of covid cases. It is suggested to focus on strengthening the OPD (Out Patient Department)."

"Following COVID-19 rules is very essential. The decision will take after the expert will review it and present full picture before us on Friday."

Asked about withdrawing the weekend curfew, the chief minister said, "all these will be decided after the experts' report in the next meeting."

Meanwhile, Bommai said a video conversation was held on Tuesday with district officials about the COVID-19 control and vaccination program. Districts administration have been instructed to increase vaccination where the coverage is low.

The administration was also instructed to administer 'precaution dose' among health and frontline workers, he said.

Since 94 per cent of people are in home isolation, the department of health is constantly in contact with the infected people and providing medical kits, Bommai said.

The chief minister further informed that it is expected the COVID-19 cases to reach a peak in February here. Experts who have reviewed the trend in different states have predicted that a delayed wave could reach here at the end of January or the first week of February. (ANI)