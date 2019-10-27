Karnataka: Two brothers drown in canal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, two brothers Kalasappa (30) and Eranna (15) drowned in a Bennehall canal on Sunday.

According to officials, Kalasappa drowned after he jumped into the canal to save his younger sibling who was in trouble.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at Malavada village of Rona Taluq of Gadag.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with fire force are making efforts to find the bodies.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

