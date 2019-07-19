Koppal (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Temples of spiritual Gurus in Anegundi village of Gangavathi Taluk were destroyed allegedly by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday.
Anegundi's Nava Brindavana falls under the limits of Gangavathi Rural Police Station.
Police inspected the spot with the dog squad and forensic experts.
A special team has been formed for the investigation. (ANI)
Karnataka: Unidentified miscreants destroy Nava Brindavana in Gangavathi
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:47 IST
