Karnataka: Unidentified miscreants destroy Nava Brindavana in Gangavathi

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:47 IST

Water cuts imposed in Nagpur for three days due to less rainfall

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): With Nagpur receiving deficit rainfall this year, Orange City Water Works Ltd, which supplies water in Nagpur, has decided to impose water cuts for three alternate days in the region as the water level of Navegaon Khairi Dam and Gorewada Lake has gone down.