Karnataka: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan says "completely fine" after sustaining minor injures in car-truck collision

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti sustained injuries after the car in which she was travelling in collided with a truck on Thursday night on Vijayapura-Hubballi national highway near Jumnal village here.

Addressing mediapersons here Niranjan said, "I am completely fine, I have slight muscle pain. I request people not to worry about me. Everyone including the driver is safe."

According to police sources, the incident took place when the minister was on her way to the Bagalkot district after attending a convention of women.



The minister and her car driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, after which they were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. They are out of danger. Traffic movement on NH-50 came to a halt for some time following this accident. Traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic.

The Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution took to Twitter to share details of her accident and assured the people that she is fine. She added that her driver suffered minor injuries due to the accident.

A case has been registered at Vijayapura Rural police station. (ANI)



